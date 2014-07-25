FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cable & Wireless Communications Q1 organic rev flat at constant currency
July 25, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Cable & Wireless Communications Q1 organic rev flat at constant currency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Cable & Wireless Communications Plc :

* Group organic Q1 revenue flat at constant currency, reversing historical declines

* Q1 group organic revenue flat at constant currency, reversing historical declines

* Mobile subscribers up 20% on like-for-like basis, with continued momentum in Jamaica (up 37%)

* Cost reduction programme on track to deliver $100 million run-rate savings by end of year

* Overall group trading performance is in line with outlook indicated at 2013/14

* We expect a greater weighting in second half of year due to higher advertising spend and commencement of project marlin which is expected to generate revenue growth in second half. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

