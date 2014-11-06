FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cable & Wireless Comms first-half earnings rise 5 pct
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 6, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Cable & Wireless Comms first-half earnings rise 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Cable & Wireless Communications Plc

* Group revenue up 1% (2% at constant currency); mobile revenue up 3% with mobile data up 10%

* Group operating costs 2% lower; on-track to achieve us$100 million cost reduction plan

* Group ebitda up 5%; ebitda margin increased by 1 ppt to 33%

* Significant growth in eps to us1.9 cents as interest expense and exceptional charges fell by us$94 million

* Interim dividend per share of us1.33 cents

* Expects growth to accelerate in second half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

