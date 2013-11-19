FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cabot announces agreement with the U.S. environmental protection agency
November 19, 2013 / 6:30 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Cabot announces agreement with the U.S. environmental protection agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Cabot Corp : * Announces agreement with the U.S. environmental protection agency * Although co has not acknowledged noncompliance, under settlement co has

agreed to a civil penalty of $975,000 of which was previously accrued * As a part of settlement, co committed to install advanced control technology

and continuous emission monitoring systems * Says control technologies will be installed and commissioned over a six and a

half year time period at a cost of about $85 million * Says agreement in connection with usepa’s national enforcement initiative to

control air emissions from industrial sources * Agreed to cut emissions of nox,so2, particulate matter from its US carbon

black plants in Franklin, ville platte, la., and pampa, Texas * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

