Cabot Oil & Gas aims to boost buybacks, CEO says

NEW ORLEANS, March 25 (Reuters) - Cabot Oil & Gas Corp plans to accelerate share buybacks due to what it considers the depressed levels of its stock, its chief executive officer said on Tuesday.

Shares of Cabot are down 9 percent in the past six months due in part to concern about the company’s inability to transport some natural gas out of Pennsylvania’s Marcellus shale formation. As a result, it must sell the fuel at below market rates.

“We think the price Cabot is at right now is beat up a bit and we will be in the market shortly,” CEO Dan Dinges said at the Howard Weil energy conference in New Orleans.

The company has roughly 417.3 million shares outstanding. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)