UPDATE 1-Cabot Oil says output restored partially after fire
April 2, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Cabot Oil says output restored partially after fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - Cabot Oil & Gas Corp said output at its compressor station in Pennsylvania was down by almost a half when production was restarted on Friday, a day after a fire disrupted natural gas output.

The Lathrop compressor station, which is owned by Williams Partners LP, is currently moving about 200 million cubic feet per day behind the station, down from 365 million cubic feet per day before the accident.

On Thursday, Williams had said a preliminary assessment indicated damage to the structure, while the equipment remained in place.

