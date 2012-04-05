UPDATE 1-Cabot Oil resumes production from Marcellus shale

April 5 (Reuters) - Cabot Oil and Gas said its production from the Marcellus shale field in Pennsylvania has returned to levels seen before March 29, when a fire at a compressor station disrupted some of its natural gas output.

Houston-based Cabot, which had been moving about 365 million cubic feet per day through the station, said the Lathrop compressor station has been restarted.

“We estimate that this disruption deferred only about 1 bcf (billion cubic feet) of natural gas production in total, clearly a minor impact to the year,” Chief Executive Dan Dinges said in a statement.

Williams Partners LP runs the Lathrop station, which houses equipment that raises the pressure of natural gas so that the gas can flow into pipelines and other facilities.