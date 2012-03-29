CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Compressor fire disrupts some Cabot gas output

March 29 (Reuters) - Cabot Oil & Gas Corp said on Thursday that a fire at a compressor station in Pennsylvania had disrupted some of its natural gas output.

Williams Partners LP, which owns the Lathrop compressor station, said it does not expect the fire to impact its financial condition or distributions to unitholders.

Preliminary assessment has indicated that the damage was restricted to the structure, while the equipment remained in place, Williams said in a statement. Its investigation is ongoing.

Cabot had been moving about 365 million cubic feet per day through the station.

“The investigation has just begun as to equipment damage, if any, the length of disruption or potential impact,” Dan Dinges, chief executive of Cabot, said in a statement.

The flash fire extinguished itself and all workers are safe, Houston-based Cabot said.