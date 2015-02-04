FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apparel retailer Cache files for bankruptcy
February 4, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 3 years ago

Apparel retailer Cache files for bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Apparel retailer Cache Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and the company said it was seeking a “stalking horse” bidder for its assets.

The company said it had received commitment for debtor-in-possession financing of up to $22 million from Salus Capital Partners LLC.

The mall-based retailer said in December that it was evaluating strategic alternatives and had received an inquiry regarding a potential sale.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
