Apparel retailer Cache files for bankruptcy

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Apparel retailer Cache Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and the company said it was seeking a “stalking horse” bidder for its assets.

The company said it had received commitment for debtor-in-possession financing of up to $22 million from Salus Capital Partners LLC.

The mall-based retailer said in December that it was evaluating strategic alternatives and had received an inquiry regarding a potential sale.