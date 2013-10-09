FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. government contractor CACI to buy Six3 Systems for $820 mln
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 9, 2013 / 12:47 PM / in 4 years

U.S. government contractor CACI to buy Six3 Systems for $820 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - CACI International said it would buy Six3 Systems Inc from private equity firm GTCR for about $820 million to strengthen its intelligence support services to the U.S. government.

CACI said it has secured financing commitment for $800 million and expects the deal to add to its adjusted earnings per share by at least 10 percent in 2014.

McLean, Virginia-based Six3 Systems specializes in human intelligence gathering and security services and technologies for biometrics and identification that support these activities.

The company is expected to have revenue of about $470 million in 2013, CACI said.

CACI was advised by BofA Merrill Lynch. Squire Sanders (US) LLP and Latham & Watkins LLP were its legal advisers.

CACI shares closed at $67.31 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.