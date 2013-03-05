FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cadbury used nonexistent factory to avoid India taxes - WSJ
March 5, 2013

Cadbury used nonexistent factory to avoid India taxes - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - Cadbury Plc, now part of Mondelez International Inc, used a nonexistent factory in India to avoid about $46 million in taxes, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing a report by the Indian tax authorities.

Cadbury’s Indian unit manipulated invoices and other documents to get an exemption from taxes available to companies that began production in new plants in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh by March 31, 2010, the Journal said.

The company was reviewing the contents of the show-cause notice and was cooperating fully with the Indian authorities, the Journal said, quoting a Mondelez spokesman.

Mondelez could not be immediately reached for comment by Reuters.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
