India investigating Cadbury local unit in tax case-minister

NEW DELHI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - India is investigating Cadbury’s local unit for possible tax evasion, a junior finance minister said on Thursday, in a probe involving about 2 billion rupees ($36.29 million).

“Two cases of tax evasion by Cadbury India Limited has been detected by the Directorate General of Central Excise Intelligence during the years 2009-10 to 2012-13, up to 31st October, 2012,” S.S. Palanimanickam told parliament in a written reply.

The latest of the two cases involves central excise duty, the minister said.

Cadbury’s India unit is controlled by Mondelez International Inc. A Cadbury spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.