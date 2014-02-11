FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mallinckrodt adds pain drug with $1.3 bln Cadence deal
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 11, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mallinckrodt adds pain drug with $1.3 bln Cadence deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Specialty pharmaceuticals company Mallinckrodt Plc said it would buy pain drug maker Cadence Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $1.3 billion to expand in the hospital market, where Cadence’s products are widely used.

The deal will add Cadence’s Ofirmev - an intravenous acetaminophen formulation for use in pain and fever - to Mallinckrodt’s portfolio of pain products.

The drug, which was approved in November 2010, is expected to have generated sales of $110.5 million in 2013.

Ofirmev, used in more than 2,350 U.S. hospitals, has been used to treat an estimated 6-7 million patients since its launch in January 2011, the two companies said in a statement.

Mallinckrodt said on Tuesday it would pay $14 in cash per Cadence share, representing a premium of about 27 percent to Cadence’s Monday close.

Cadence shares were trading slightly above the offer price at $14.03 before the bell, while Mallinckrodt was up 8 percent.

“Ofirmev’s growth is driven by an expanding base of physicians who are prescribing the product for an increasing number of surgical patients,” Mallinckrodt CEO Mark Trudeau said in a statement.

“The product will be an outstanding addition to the brands component of Mallinckrodt’s specialty pharmaceutical segment.”

Dublin-based Mallinckrodt, spun off from Covidien Plc last July, makes drugs for pain management, cerebral or spinal spasticity, inflammatory diseases and depression. It also makes generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Mallinckrodt said it received debt financing commitments from affiliates of Deutsche Bank Securities. The commitments, along with cash on hand, are expected to fund the deal, it said.

Mallinckrodt was advised by Deutsche Bank Securities and its legal advisers were Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz in the United States and Arthur Cox in Ireland.

San Diego, California-based Cadence was advised by Lazard and Centerview Partners, and its legal advisor was Latham & Watkins LLP.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.