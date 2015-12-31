FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Cadila gets FDA warning for violating standards at 2 plants
December 31, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

India's Cadila gets FDA warning for violating standards at 2 plants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 31 (Reuters) - India’s Cadila Healthcare Ltd said it had received a “warning letter” from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for violating manufacturing standards at two of its production sites in India, sending its shares down 15 percent on Thursday.

The company said its Moraiya and Ahmedabad facilities have been cited in the letter, and it is working on responding to the FDA concerns regarding the sites.

None of Cadila’s products being sold in the United States use any raw materials made at the Ahmedabad plant, it added. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)

