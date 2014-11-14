FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cadiz Holdings says H1 diluted headline loss of 10.0 cents/shr
November 14, 2014 / 5:37 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Cadiz Holdings says H1 diluted headline loss of 10.0 cents/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Cadiz Holdings Ltd

* Diluted headline loss per share of 10.0 cents in six months ended Sept. 30

* Assets under management of R26.4 billion

* Group’s investment portfolio totalled R263.2 million (march 2014: r306.2 million)

* Total assets under management declined by R2.1 billion from March 2014 to R26.4 billion at period-end mainly as a result of net outflows

* Group segment losses were R4.2 million (2013: profit of r9.4 million)

* Gross segment revenue is 11% lower at R78.0 million mainly as a result of losses from investments segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

