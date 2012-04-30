FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Cadogan Petroleum's profit rises on gain from sale
#Energy
April 30, 2012 / 7:25 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Cadogan Petroleum's profit rises on gain from sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* 2011 pre-tax profit $152.6 mln vs $0.8 mln last year

* 2011 rev rises 40 pct to $7 mln

* 2011 average production 297 bopd vs 268 bopd last year

April 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine-focused oil and gas explorer Cadogan Petroleum Plc said pretax profit soared in 2011, helped by a gain of $164.9 million on disposal of two units.

Cadogan Petroleum sold a 60 percent interest in its Zagoryanska licence and a 30 percent interest in its Pokrovskoe licence to Italian oil and gas group Eni.

The company’s profit before tax rose to $152.6 million from $0.8 million a year ago.

Sales rose 40 percent to $7 million on higher gas prices in Ukraine.

Average production increased 11 percent to 297 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Cadogan held working interests in nine gas, condensate and oil exploration and production licences in Ukraine in 2011.

Shares of Cadogan rose 6 percent to 31 pence at 0715 GMT on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.

