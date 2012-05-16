FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-CAE buys Oxford Aviation Academy for C$314 mln
May 16, 2012 / 3:10 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-CAE buys Oxford Aviation Academy for C$314 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Simulation and training systems provider CAE Inc said it bought Oxford Aviation Academy for C$314 million ($312.80 million) to expand its civil aviation training footprint.

The acquisition of Oxford Aviation Academy -- an aviation trainer and crew recruiter -- is expected to add to CAE’s earnings in 2014.

Oxford Aviation Academy had revenue of about C$280 million during CAE’s fiscal year 2012.

CAE said it paid for the deal with a new senior unsecured credit facility.

Shares of CAE were up 6 Canadian cents at C$10.06 on Wednesday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

