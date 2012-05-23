FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-CAE to cut 300 jobs as Europe defense spending falls
May 23, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 2-CAE to cut 300 jobs as Europe defense spending falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* To take restructuring charge of C$25 mln in 2013

* Q4 EPS C$0.21 vs C$0.18 a yr ago

* Q4 rev up 9 pct at C$506.7 mln

May 23 (Reuters) - Canada’s CAE Inc , an aviation trainer and flight simulator maker, posted a higher quarterly profit, but said it would cut about 4 percent of its workforce as it expects reduced defense spending in Europe.

Montreal-based CAE, which employs 8000 people, said it is seeing lower activity in Europe, prompting it to cut 300 jobs.

The company expects to take a restructuring charge of about C$25 million in the first half of fiscal 2013.

The United Kingdom and Germany are among the company’s largest military customers and about a third of CAE’s revenue comes from Europe. The company is indicating problems with them, Stonecap Securities analyst Scott Rattee told Reuters.

The company posted a fourth-quarter net income of C$53.2 million, or 21 Canadian cents per share, compared with C$45.5 million, or 18 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 9 percent to C$506.7 million.

Revenue at its military segment rose 4 percent to C$267.1 million, contributing more than half of the company’s total revenue. Combined civil segments revenue rose 9 percent to C$215.4 million.

Analysts on an average were expecting the company to earn 19 Canadian cents per share on revenue of C$508.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

CAE also named Gene Colabatistto as Group President, military simulation products, training and services, replacing Martin Gagne, who retired from the company.

The company’s shares were slightly down at C$10.29 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
