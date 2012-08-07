FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CAE sells three full-flight simulators for C$42 mln
#Market News
August 7, 2012 / 10:45 AM / 5 years ago

CAE sells three full-flight simulators for C$42 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Aviation trainer CAE Inc said it sold three full-flight simulators to Air China for C$42 million ($42 million) at list prices.

CAE, which offers civil aviation, military and helicopter training services, said it sold the full-flight simulators for Airbus A320, A330 and Boeing 737 aircraft.

Air China is the national flag carrier of China.

CAE has sold 10 full-flight simulators so far in fiscal year 2013. The company in June announced the sale of four flight simulators to Aviation Industry Corp of China, Singapore Airlines and two other companies for C$65 million.

Shares of Montreal-based CAE closed at C$9.98 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
