Caesars Entertainment to buy affiliate to restructure debt

(Reuters) - Casino and entertainment company Caesars Entertainment Corp, whose largest operating unit plans to file for bankruptcy, said it would buy affiliate Caesars Acquisition Co in an all-stock deal.

The world’s largest gaming company said the deal would allow it to restructure the unit’s debt of about $18.4 billion without the need for significant outside financing.

Caesars Entertainment Operating Co (CEOC) said on Friday it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy by mid-January, marking a low point for the casino giant which was taken private for about $30 billion by Apollo Global Management and TPG Capital in 2008.

Casino companies have been facing slowing growth as the number of casinos in the United States proliferate.

Caesars Entertainment will exchange 0.664 of its class A common stock for each outstanding share of Caesars Acquisition, the company said on Monday.

Based on Friday’s closing price for Caesars Entertainment, the offer values Caesars Acquisition at $1.22 billion, or $8.96 per share.

Caesars Entertainment’s shares were up 24 percent in premarket trading, while Caesars Acquisition’s shares were up 11 percent.

Caesars Acquisition was formed in 2013 to invest in Caesars Growth Partners LLC, whose portfolio includes the Planet Hollywood casino-resort in Las Vegas and an investment in the Horseshoe Baltimore casino project.

The merged company will have a combined market capitalization of $3.2 billion, the company said.

Upon completion of the deal, Caesars Entertainment will own 62 percent of the combined company.

Caesars Entertainment Chief Executive Gary Loveman will be the chairman and CEO of the merged company. He will oversee the restructuring of CEOC, the company said.

Centerview Partners was the financial adviser to Caesars Entertainment and Reed Smith LLP was legal counsel. Moelis & Co advised Caesars Acquisition, while Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom was its legal counsel.