a year ago
Caesars Entertainment wins halt on lawsuits until Oct 5 -ruling
August 30, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

Caesars Entertainment wins halt on lawsuits until Oct 5 -ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Tuesday extended a temporary halt on lawsuits against Caesars Entertainment Corp until Oct. 5 while he hears an appeal from the casino group of a ruling that paved the way for bondholders to press multi-billion dollar lawsuits against the company.

Shares of Caesars plummeted on Monday after a U.S. Bankruptcy judge in Chicago ruled the company must face lawsuits seeking up to $11 billion. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
