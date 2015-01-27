FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge says to rule Wednesday on Caesars' bankruptcy venue
January 27, 2015 / 7:50 PM / 3 years ago

Judge says to rule Wednesday on Caesars' bankruptcy venue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WILMINGTON, Del, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The operating unit of Caesars Entertainment Corp will get a ruling Wednesday at 11 a.m. on whether its bankruptcy will proceed in Chicago, where the casino company filed for Chapter 11 this month, or in Delaware, a U.S. Bankruptcy Judge in Delaware said on Tuesday.

Allowing the case to proceed in Chicago would be a victory for Caesars private equity backers, Apollo Global Management and TPG Capital. A group of hedge fund creditors led by Appaloosa Management want the case to proceed in Delaware. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Chris Reese)

