Caesars argues case for staying lawsuits related to bankrupt unit

CHICAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp began a trial on Wednesday, hoping to convince a judge to put on hold lawsuits against the casino company that it said threatened plans to overhaul $18 billion in debt owed by its operating affiliate.

Groups of creditors have sued Caesars alleging it must honor a guarantee of billions of dollars in the debt of its operating affiliate, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co Inc, which filed for bankruptcy protection in January.

The lawsuits also alleged the parent company transferred billions of dollars of choice properties and casinos from the operating unit in the years leading up the bankruptcy, which benefited the parent and its private equity backers.

Caesars has said its guarantees of the operating unit’s debts were properly voided, and that the asset transfers were done for fair value.

Jim Millstein of Millstein & Co, who has been advising the bankrupt unit, testified at the hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Chicago that if the lawsuits were successful, the parent would have to file for bankruptcy protection.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin Goldgar asked Millstein if the court should give the company a chance to achieve peace through negotiations during bankruptcy’s Chapter 11 by halting the lawsuits.

“I‘m saying that to let a thousand flowers bloom outside,” Millstein said, referring to the lawsuits, “is basically going to make this case very difficult to resolve.”

The trial is slated to run through at least Friday.

The bankrupt unit has proposed a reorganization plan that would split it into a casino operator and a real estate investment trust. The parent company would contribute $1.5 billion to the operating unit under the plan.

Caesars is facing three lawsuits in federal court in Manhattan and one in the Court of Chancery in Delaware.

The pre-bankruptcy transfers of assets are being investigated by an independent examiner, Richard Davis, who could upend Caesars restructuring plans if he finds the company acted improperly.

The parent is controlled by private equity firms, Apollo Global Management LLC and TPG Capital Management , which created Caesars from the $30.8 billion leveraged buyout of Harrah’s Entertainment in 2008.

Shares of Caesars were up 3 percent at $7.83 on Nasdaq in mid-day trading. The stock is down from around $12.50 when the operating unit filed for bankruptcy.

The case is Caesars Entertainment Operating Co Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Northern District of Illinois, No. 15-01145. (Writing by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)