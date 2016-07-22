FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Jones Day drops Kirkland disqualification fight in Caesars case
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 22, 2016 / 11:16 PM / a year ago

Jones Day drops Kirkland disqualification fight in Caesars case

Tracy Rucinski

1 Min Read

Jones Day withdrew a motion to disqualify Caesars Entertainment Operating Co's (CEOC) bankruptcy counsel Kirkland & Ellis on Thursday, court documents showed, after an Illinois bankruptcy judge threatened sanctions over the quarrel this week in court.

Jones Day, which represents the second-lien noteholders committee in the CEOC bankruptcy case, had asked the court to reconsider its approval of Kirkland as counsel. Creditors had objected to Kirkland and argued the law firm was too conflicted.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29T8m6U

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.