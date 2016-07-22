Jones Day drops Kirkland disqualification fight in Caesars case

Jones Day withdrew a motion to disqualify Caesars Entertainment Operating Co's (CEOC) bankruptcy counsel Kirkland & Ellis on Thursday, court documents showed, after an Illinois bankruptcy judge threatened sanctions over the quarrel this week in court.

Jones Day, which represents the second-lien noteholders committee in the CEOC bankruptcy case, had asked the court to reconsider its approval of Kirkland as counsel. Creditors had objected to Kirkland and argued the law firm was too conflicted.

