Caesars junior creditors seek sanctions against Apollo

The U.S. judge overseeing the Caesars casino bankruptcy ordered an emergency hearing for Monday to consider sanctioning the company's private equity sponsor after one of its directors failed to appear at a deposition.

Junior creditors of Caesars Entertainment Operating Co Inc, or CEOC, are embroiled in a bitter legal fight with Apollo Global Management and requested the sanctions on Tuesday after an Apollo director did not appear for a Monday deposition.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2adh4Ma