a year ago
Caesars creditors in 'wrong court' for Apollo sanctions - judge
August 1, 2016 / 10:26 PM / a year ago

Caesars creditors in 'wrong court' for Apollo sanctions - judge

Tracy Rucinski

1 Min Read

Creditors in the $18 billion Caesars Entertainment Operating Co Inc bankruptcy who are seeking sanctions against Caesars' owner Apollo Global Management filed their motion in the wrong city, a U.S. judge said on Monday and declined to rule.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin Goldgar in Chicago left open the possibility that the bondholders could refile their motion in New York. The bondholders want to sanction an Apollo director who they say failed to appear at a deposition in that city last week.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2av1dcE

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
