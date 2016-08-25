FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. judge to rule Friday on extended halt to Caesars lawsuits
August 25, 2016

U.S. judge to rule Friday on extended halt to Caesars lawsuits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge said in Chicago bankruptcy court he will decide whether to extend a halt on lawsuits against Caesars Entertainment Corp by bondholders who are seeking some $11 billion in claims on Friday at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT).

The casino operating unit of Caesars, which filed for bankruptcy with $18 billion of debt in January 2015, has asked for the shield to protect its parent's multibillion-dollar contribution to its reorganization plan.

A current injunction expires on Aug. 29.

Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
