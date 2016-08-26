FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Caesars must face lawsuits worth $11 billion - U.S. judge
August 26, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

Caesars must face lawsuits worth $11 billion - U.S. judge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge refused to extend a shield for Caesars Entertainment Corp from bondholder lawsuits seeking some $11 billion in claims, according to a ruling in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Chicago on Friday.

The operating unit of Caesars, which filed for bankruptcy in January 2015, had argued that a halt to lawsuits against its non-bankrupt parent was critical to protecting a multibillion-dollar contribution to its reorganization plan. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

