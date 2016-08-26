CHICAGO Aug 26 A U.S. judge refused to extend a shield for Caesars Entertainment Corp from bondholder lawsuits seeking some $11 billion in claims, according to a ruling in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Chicago on Friday.
The operating unit of Caesars, which filed for bankruptcy in January 2015, had argued that a halt to lawsuits against its non-bankrupt parent was critical to protecting a multibillion-dollar contribution to its reorganization plan. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
