FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Caesars unit's bank lenders need more time to resolve dispute -lawyer
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
December 14, 2016 / 8:31 PM / 8 months ago

Caesars unit's bank lenders need more time to resolve dispute -lawyer

Tracy Rucinski

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Bank lenders of Caesars Entertainment Corp's bankrupt operating unit need more time to resolve a dispute over the terms of their recovery, a lawyer said in court on Wednesday.

On Dec. 6, the committee of bank lenders, which includes Blackstone Group LP's GSO Capital Partners, threatened to walk away from the reorganization plan, absent documentation ensuring part of their recovery.

A lawyer for the bank lenders said the committee would tell the court on Monday whether it had reached a deal or would move to withdraw their support for the Caesars unit's so-called restructuring support agreement.

The lenders had set a Wednesday deadline for informing the court of a potential deal.

Without the support of bank lenders, a hard-fought deal to push Caesars Entertainment Operating Co Inc out of a two-year, $18 billion bankruptcy would fall apart.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.