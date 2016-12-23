FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Caesars unit's creditors agree new recovery terms - court filing
December 23, 2016 / 7:20 PM / 8 months ago

Caesars unit's creditors agree new recovery terms - court filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Creditors of Caesars Entertainment Corp's bankrupt operating unit have reached an agreement to revise the terms of their recoveries, according to a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Chicago on Friday.

A dispute between creditors holding secured debt in Caesars Entertainment Operating Co, which filed for bankruptcy in January 2015 with $18 billion of debt, had threatened to derail the casino group's restructuring. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

