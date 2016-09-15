(Adds comment from TPG lawyers)
By Tracy Rucinski
CHICAGO, Sept 14 Billionaire investors Marc
Rowan and David Bonderman are among Caesars Entertainment Corp
directors who must disclose details of their wealth to
creditors of the casino holding company's bankrupt subsidiary, a
U.S. judge said on Wednesday.
Junior creditors of Caesars Entertainment Operating Co Inc
(CEOC) convinced the court to force certain of the parent's
directors to provide documents to show that they each have the
financial resources to contribute to CEOC's reorganization plan,
in exchange for releases from allegations of fraud.
"These folks are going to have to pony up the paper," U.S.
Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin Goldgar said at a hearing in Chicago.
CEOC filed an $18 billion bankruptcy in January 2015.
Junior creditors accuse directors of Caesars and its private
equity sponsors Apollo Global Management LLC and TPG
Capital of orchestrating a plan to strip CEOC of "crown
jewels" such as the Linq Hotel & Casino complex in Las Vegas
prior to its bankruptcy.
While Caesars, Apollo and TPG have denied the allegations, a
court-appointed independent examiner found in March that the
three could be on the hook for up to $5 billion.
Caesars has pledged $4 billion to a CEOC reorganization
plan. But junior creditors refuse to support it and argue that
individual directors should also contribute if they want
releases from claims.
In a motion filed on Aug. 31, the creditors demanded
financial information from Caesars directors Rowan and David
Sambur of Apollo, Bonderman and Kelvin Davis of TPG, former
Caesars Chief Executive Gary Loveman and former Chief Financial
Officer Eric Hession. Loveman remains chairman of Caesars.
Rowan and Sambur complained in a court filing last week that
the creditors were demanding "a staggering array" of evidence of
their personal financial affairs, including the "receipts and
instruction manuals for their children's toys."
Goldgar on Wednesday approved a narrower list of creditor
demands. Various directors' lawyers said they would appeal.
"We disagree with the judge's decision, which permits an
unwarranted invasion into personal privacy and is contrary to
well-established law," Marc Kasowitz, a lawyer for TPG, said in
an email.
Rowan and Sambur have already offered to contribute $250
million to the CEOC reorganization, which would give creditors
stock in a new group to be created through a merger between
Caesars and another affiliate, Caesars Acquisition Co.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis and Richard Chang)