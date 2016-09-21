FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Caesars bankrupt unit ups offer to junior creditors by $1.2 bln
September 21, 2016 / 7:20 PM / a year ago

Caesars bankrupt unit ups offer to junior creditors by $1.2 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The bankrupt subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Corp has offered an additional $1.2 billion to its hold-out creditors in hopes of clearing the way for the casino operator to exit Chapter 11, the company's lawyer told a court hearing on Wednesday.

The settlement offer includes contributions by the private equity firms that control Caesars Entertainment, Apollo Global Management and TPG Capital Management, as well as Caesars' directors, the bankrupt subsidiary's lawyer told a Chicago Bankruptcy Court. (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; writing by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
