U.S. judge halts remaining lawsuit against Caesars Entertainment
October 5, 2016 / 2:15 PM / a year ago

U.S. judge halts remaining lawsuit against Caesars Entertainment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp will not have to face an imminent ruling on a lawsuit that threatens last week’s $5 billion agreement aimed at extracting the casino company from a costly bankruptcy, a U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Wednesday.

While a vast majority of Caesars creditors agreed to drop legal claims against the casino group last week, a hedge fund with a $9.4 million claim had refused to back the deal and sought to pursue its lawsuit. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago; writing by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

