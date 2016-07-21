FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge threatens sanctions over move to disqualify Kirkland
July 21, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Judge threatens sanctions over move to disqualify Kirkland

Tracy Rucinski

1 Min Read

A U.S. bankruptcy judge urged counsel for junior creditors in the Caesars Entertainment Operating Co (CEOC) bankruptcy case to back off an attempt to disqualify the casino company's lawyers with Kirkland & Ellis and threatened sanctions over the issue.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin Goldgar approved the hiring of Kirkland & Ellis as CEOC's bankruptcy counsel last year over objections by creditors that the law firm was too conflicted.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2a1GdO3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
