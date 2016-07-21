Judge threatens sanctions over move to disqualify Kirkland

A U.S. bankruptcy judge urged counsel for junior creditors in the Caesars Entertainment Operating Co (CEOC) bankruptcy case to back off an attempt to disqualify the casino company's lawyers with Kirkland & Ellis and threatened sanctions over the issue.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin Goldgar approved the hiring of Kirkland & Ellis as CEOC's bankruptcy counsel last year over objections by creditors that the law firm was too conflicted.

