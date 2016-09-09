(Adds reasons for the resignation and share price)
By Tracy Rucinski
CHICAGO, Sept 9 The mediator trying to resolve
the $18 billion bankruptcy of Caesars Entertainment Operating Co
Inc (CEOC), a unit of Caesars Entertainment Corp, has
stepped down, according to a court filing.
Retired U.S. Judge Joseph Farnan had been trying to
negotiate a settlement between CEOC creditors and private
equity-backed Caesars since March.
His resignation was not the fault of those involved with the
case, Farnan said in a letter to CEOC's bankruptcy attorneys.
Instead, he blamed the "atypical views" of mediation by U.S.
Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin Goldgar, who is overseeing the case in
Chicago.
"I'm convinced that I can't continue and possibly a new
mediator will be able to establish a workable process," Farnan
said in the letter, which was included in the filing with the
Chicago bankruptcy court.
The resignation adds another twist to the complex case that
has pitted some of the most aggressive investors on Wall
Street against each other since CEOC filed for bankruptcy in
January 2015.
Shares in the Caesars parent were down 3.22 percent at $6.46
in midday trading on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)