Creditors lose bid for emergency hearing on Caesars bankruptcy
January 14, 2015 / 6:25 PM / 3 years ago

Creditors lose bid for emergency hearing on Caesars bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - A U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge in Delaware on Wednesday rejected a request by creditors of Caesars Entertainment Corp’s operating unit to hold an emergency hearing to stay the unit’s Chapter 11 filing, planned for Thursday.

The creditors want the bankruptcy of the casino operator heard in Delaware, while Caesars said it plans to file in Chicago.

The creditors filed an involuntary petition against the company on Monday in Delaware, and the judge hearing that case said he could still schedule an emergency hearing after Caesars operating unit files for bankruptcy on Thursday. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)

