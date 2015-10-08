CORRECTED-Caesars Entertainment unit files amended restructuring plan

(Corrects paragraph 2 to “holders of more than 80 percent of the unit’s first lien debt” from “80 percent of the unit’s first-lien debt holders”)

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp said its unit filed an amended restructuring plan along with a disclosure statement in a U.S. bankruptcy court.

The plan, supported by holders of more than 80 percent of the unit’s first lien debt, also provides for higher recoveries to its junior creditors, the company said on Thursday.

Caesars Entertainment said its unit was not seeking a hearing to approve the disclosure statement and solicit votes on the amended plan at this time.

The company’s operating unit filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January. The company has been battling creditors over bankruptcy of unit and it plans to restructure the unit’s $18 billion debt. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)