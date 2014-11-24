FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Caesars says operating unit receives default notice
November 24, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

Caesars says operating unit receives default notice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp said its operating unit had received a notice of default from the trustee for its first-lien notes, but that the operating unit did not believe an event of default had occurred, according to a company statement on Monday.

Caesars Entertainment Operating Co, the operating unit, had $1.25 billion in notes outstanding under the first-lien indenture, according to the statement from Caesars. The event of default was received on Friday, according to the statement.

Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

