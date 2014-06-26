FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Caesars CEO eyes debt deal, says can finance Japan foray
June 26, 2014 / 10:10 AM / 3 years ago

Caesars CEO eyes debt deal, says can finance Japan foray

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 26 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp will likely agree to a debt restructuring with bondholders within a year and should have no problem financing a foray into the Japanese market, the debt-strapped casino operator’s chief executive said on Thursday.

Gary Loveman said he believed Caesars’ finances - its debt carries a speculative grade rating - would not put it at a disadvantage as it seeks a licence in Japan, where a bill to legalise casinos could be put to a vote in parliament this year.

“A licence in Japan will be so attractive that raising the money is not likely to be a big problem,” Loveman said in an interview with Reuters, adding that he was talking with potential partners for a possible entry into Japan. (Reporting by Nathan Layne and Emi Emoto; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

