FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Caesars lawsuit vs second-lien noteholders dismissed by NY court
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
July 21, 2015 / 11:03 AM / 2 years ago

Caesars lawsuit vs second-lien noteholders dismissed by NY court

Tom Hals

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A lawsuit by casino company Caesars Entertainment Corp against a group of creditors known as the second-lien noteholders, who are owed billions of dollars, was dismissed by a New York state court judge on Monday, according to a court filing.

Caesars had alleged in an August 2014 lawsuit that the second-lien noteholders harmed the company through bogus allegations and demand letters. Caesars had offered to withdraw the lawsuit, although it wanted to leave open the possibility of refiling it, which prompted the second-lien noteholders to seek a dismissal, according to the court filing.

Caesars has been battling with its creditors over the bankruptcy of its operating unit and a plan to restructure $18 billion of its debt.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.