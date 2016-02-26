FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. judge halts NY litigation vs Caesars Entertainment
February 26, 2016 / 7:56 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. judge halts NY litigation vs Caesars Entertainment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WILMINGTON, Del, Feb 26 (Reuters) - A bondholder lawsuit against Caesars Entertainment Corp, which the casino company has warned could plunge it into bankruptcy alongside its operating unit, was stayed by a U.S. Bankruptcy judge on Friday.

Judge Benjamin Goldgar said the stay on the litigation would be lifted 60 days after a court-ordered examiner publishes his report reviewing corporate deals that preceded the bankruptcy by Caesars Entertainment Operating Co Inc last year.

Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
