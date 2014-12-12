FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Caesars Entertainment reaches tentative deal over debt restructuring -WSJ
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 12, 2014 / 1:36 AM / 3 years ago

Caesars Entertainment reaches tentative deal over debt restructuring -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp has reached a tentative deal with senior bondholders over a debt restructuring plan for its largest unit, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company is trying to convince enough creditors to back the restructuring plan before a mid-January debt payment, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/12TiY0p)

The agreement moves the world’s largest gaming company closer to winning enough creditor support to split the unit into a REIT and an operating company.

The unit has about $18.4 billion in debt, mostly held by hedge funds that buy up debt of troubled companies, according to the Journal.

Caesars had earlier warned that it may file for bankruptcy if it cannot file a plan to satisfy its creditors.

Officials at Caesars Entertainment were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.