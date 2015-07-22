U.S. judge won't stay creditor lawsuits against Caesars

CHICAGO, July 22 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp must defend creditor lawsuits claiming up to $11 billion after a U.S. Bankruptcy judge in Chicago denied a request to put those cases on hold while the casino company’s operating unit remains in bankruptcy.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin Goldgar said on Wednesday he would deny Caesars’ request to stay the creditor lawsuits in New York and Delaware courts. Caesars has said it may join its operating unit in bankruptcy if those lawsuits were not put on hold.

Shares of Caesars traded on Nasdaq fell more than 50 percent following the ruling, to $3.80 per share. (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago, writing by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Chris Reese)