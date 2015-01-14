FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment corp's operating unit to file for bankruptcy Thursday in Chicago
January 14, 2015 / 5:11 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment corp's operating unit to file for bankruptcy Thursday in Chicago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp : * operating unit to file for chapter 11 bankruptcy Thursday in

Chicago-court filing * Entertainment’s operating unit to seek 1st day motions to continue

normal business, honor customer programs * Senior management, lawyers of Caesars entertainment’s operating unit

in Chicago preparing for bankruptcy-court doc * Entertainment’s operating unit urges Delaware bankruptcy court to

reject motion to stay Chicago filing-court doc * Entertainment’s operating unit: junior creditors trying to ”wreak

havoc” with Delaware involuntary bankruptcy

