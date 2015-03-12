FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 12, 2015 / 8:50 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-U.S. bankruptcy judge orders examiner to investigate operating unit of Caesars Entertainment Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp: * U.S. bankruptcy judge appoints examiner to investigate operating unit of

Caesars Entertainment Corp * U.S. bankruptcy judge says Caesars Entertainment other parties must

cooperate fully with examiner * U.S. bankruptcy judge overseeing Caesars operating unit case says

examiner has 60 days to file final report * Bankruptcy judge says Caesars operating unit examiner will probe the

“insider transactions” identified by noteholders * Bankruptcy judge: Caesars operating unit examiner will probe any

apparent self-dealing, conflicts involving the debtors

