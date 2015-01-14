FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Caesars' unit to file for bankruptcy Thursday in Chicago
January 14, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 3 years ago

Caesars' unit to file for bankruptcy Thursday in Chicago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp’s operating unit will file for bankruptcy on Thursday in Chicago, according to a Wednesday court filing by the largest U.S. casino company.

The bankruptcy filing has been anticipated since last month, although not the court and timing. Creditors opposed to the company’s $10 billion debt-cutting proposal filed an involuntary bankruptcy petition against the operating unit on Monday in Wilmington, Delaware. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
