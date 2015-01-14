UPDATE 2-Caesars unit to file for bankruptcy Thursday in Chicago

(Adds judge denying emergency hearing, and professor’s comment, shares)

By Tom Hals

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp’s operating unit will launch a $10 billion debt-cutting plan when the biggest U.S. casino company files for bankruptcy on Thursday in Chicago, but junior creditors are expected to immediately seek to move the case, according to court filings.

Junior creditors of the operating unit, which runs 44 casinos, on Monday filed an involuntary bankruptcy petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware. They have already filed papers to bring Caesars to that court, setting up an unusual decision for the Delaware judge.

The parent company will not be part of the operating company’s bankruptcy. Shares of Caesars Entertainment were down 0.4 percent at $12.58 on Nasdaq in mid-afternoon trade.

Caesar’s has a plan to cut the operating unit’s debt to $8.6 billion from $18.4 billion. Senior noteholders support the plan but junior noteholders, including some hedge funds, oppose it. They would end up with a dime for each dollar of debt owed.

The junior creditors asked the Delaware court to decide the proper venue for a bankruptcy case and issue an order putting on hold any subsequent voluntary filing outside of Delaware.

On Wednesday, the Delaware judge, Kevin Gross, refused to hold an emergency hearing until Caesars’ operating unit had actually filed for bankruptcy. But once it did, he sounded open to considering the issue on short notice.

“The petitioning creditors may advice the court at once (regardless of the time of day or night) at which time the court will schedule a hearing on the stay motion on an emergency basis at the earliest opportunity,” he wrote.

Caesars has urged the Delaware court to reject the motion to put the Illinois case on hold, saying the operating unit’s lawyers and management were already in Chicago.

Gross will have to consider the convenience of the parties and the interests of justice, said Melissa Jacoby, a law professor at University of North Carolina School of Law. “The forum selection of the debtor is often given great weight.”

Caesars and its junior noteholders, which include huge hedge funds, have been waging a legal battle through various courts over the company’s plan to cut its operating unit’s debt.

The junior noteholders allege that choice properties were moved out of the operating unit and put beyond their reach. The operating unit has said capital-intensive assets were transferred out to free up cash. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by James Dalgleish, David Gregorio and Gunna Dickson)