January 15, 2015 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

Judge to hear request to put hold on Caesars bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - A U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware set a hearing for 10:30 a.m. Thursday to consider whether to put on hold a bankruptcy filed earlier in the day by the operating unit of Caesars Entertainment Corp.

Hedge fund creditors led by an affiliate of Appaloosa Management filed an involuntary bankruptcy petition against the operating unit in Delaware on Monday. The creditors and want the Delaware court to put a hold on Caesars’ voluntary bankruptcy filing in Chicago in favor of the Delaware case. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

