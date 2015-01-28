FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge says Caesars' bankruptcy to proceed in Chicago
January 28, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 3 years ago

Judge says Caesars' bankruptcy to proceed in Chicago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - A U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Wednesday he would not transfer the bankruptcy filing of Caesars Entertainment Corp’s operating unit to Delaware from Chicago, a victory for the company’s private equity backers.

Hedge funds creditors wanted the casino company’s $10 billion debt-cutting plan reviewed under the legal standards of the Delaware court. They feared the standards of the Chicago court, where Caesars filed on Jan. 15, would be more favorable to controlling shareholders Apollo Global Management and TPG Capital.

Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

