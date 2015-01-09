FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Caesars wins key support to begin debt overhaul plan
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 9, 2015 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

Caesars wins key support to begin debt overhaul plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp said on Friday it had garnered enough support from key creditors to carry out its $18.4 billion debt restructuring plan for its operating unit, which will soon file for bankruptcy.

Under the plan, the operating unit will be split into two companies, one that runs 44 casinos in 13 states and the other a property company.

The plan will reduce the debt associated with Caesars Entertainment Operating Co Inc to $8.6 billion from $18.4 billion. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.